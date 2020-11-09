Bihar election result 2020 to be declared on November 10; Check all details here

Bihar election results will be announced on November 10 on all 243 seats. The Bihar election voting held in three phases, first phase took place on October 28 that covered 71 assembly constituencies. The second-phase voting on November 3 that covered 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 which covered 78 assembly seats.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election.

The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases

Face masks will be mandatory for entering into the counting centres besides sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity there. In the state capital Patna, votes for all the 14 assembly constituencies will be counted at just one centre set up at A.N. College.

The Today's Chanakya exit poll predicted that the NDA is likely to get just 55 (± 11) seats. The Tejashwi Yadav-led MGB is likely to get 180 (±11) seats, and the other eight (± four) seats, it predicted.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB), or Grand Alliance, has an edge over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, most of the exit polls have predicted. The exit polls started trickling in soon after the third and final phase of the assembly elections concluded on November 7.

Two exit polls, the India Today India Today-Axis My India Bihar and Today’s Chanakya predicted a clear majority for the MGB, a setback for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA.

The India Today-Axis My India Bihar exit poll also predicted that MGB was set to sweep Bihar polls. The MGB will likely get 139-161 seats, way ahead of the NDA which is likely to get 69-91 seats, it said. The exit poll said Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may get 3-5 seats and others 3-5 seats.

Bihar recorded 57.05 percent turnout in the assembly elections 2020, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data. The voter turnout in the elections held in 2015 was 56.66 per cent, the Election Commission data showed. Female voter turnout this year was 59.69 percent, higher than that of the male voters -- 54.68 percent.

A day after several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA, Congress leader P Chidambaram said the people of the state will send a clear message that they are more concerned with issues such as jobs, food, healthcare and inflation.

Over 1100 candidates with criminal antecedents contested the Bihar assembly polls, according to data collated by the Election Commission.

A total of 3733 candidates were in the fray in the three-phase elections, including 371 women, as per data given out by the Commission on Saturday after the last phase of polling concluded.

A total of 1157 candidates have criminal antecedents, according to the poll watchdog.

The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1, while the last date of nominations was October 8 and withdrawal of candidature could be done till October 12. For the second phase, notification was issued on October 9, nominations were filed till October 16 and candidature could be withdrawn till October 19. The third-phase notification was issued on October 13, the last date of nominations was October 20 and the last date for candidature withdrawal was October 23.