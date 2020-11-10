PlusFinancial Times
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 120

Need 2 more seats to win

MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar Election result 2020: Election Commission says vote count likely to end late tonight

Briefing reporters in the national capital as the counting progressed in Bihar, EC officials said over 1 crore votes were counted till around 1.30 pm out of nearly 4.16 crore votes polled in the three-phase elections.

PTI
File image
File image

Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night because of 63 per cent increase in the number of EVMs, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The official said the counting has been "glitch-free" so far.

To ensure social distancing norms put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission had increased the number of polling stations from nearly 65,000 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 lakh. This meant an increase in the number of electronic voting machines as well.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 02:09 pm

