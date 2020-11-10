Bihar Election Result 2020: Early leads for Grand Alliance, NDA catching up as counting progresses

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance took the early leads over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in initial stages of Bihar election counting underway at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

The momentum, however, started shifting towards the NDA in the subsequent rounds of vote counting, narrowing the gap between the ruling and the opposition alliance.

The Grand Alliance was leading in 100 seats while the NDA took the lead in 94 seats, according to CNN News 18, till 9: 30 pm. Among NDA partners, BJP was leading at 54 seats, which is eight more than 2015 polls. The JD-U was leading at 37 seats, 18 lesser than 2015. As for the Grand Alliance or the Mahagathbandhan, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) was leading at 63 seats, the Congress was leading at 24 seats, the CPIMLL was leading in seven seats. Chirag Paswan's LJP, contesting polls alone, was leading in at least 4 seats, as per the early trends.

The Grand Alliance was leading at 121 seats and the NDA , according to NDTV while the India Today TV said Grand Alliance was leading in 106 seats while the NDA was leading in 75 seats. The numbers, however, kep changing as counting went on.

One thing that can be said with a level of certainty in the initial trends, is that JD-U is doing poorly while the BJP is doing better than 2015.

A party or an alliance needs at least 122 of the 243 seats to come to power in Bihar. The election held in three phases saw 57.05 percent voter turnout which is higher than 2015, despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of the first major election to the 243-member assembly held in the country during COVID-19 will determine who will rule Bihar --- the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar, who has been at the helm in the state for 15 years, or the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by its Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the NDA, along with the JD-U and other smaller parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the Congress, and the Left parties.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance has an edge over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA. In 2015, though, all exit polls got it wrong and Grand Alliance won the elections and ruled Bihar for 18 months until Nitish Kumar switched sides to the NDA.

Tejashwi, a cricketer-turned-politician, who turned 31 on Monday, is trying to come out of his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s shadow. Lalu Yadav is behind bars over a series of corruption cases. Nitish Kumar, 69, is seeking re-election as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

In 2015 assembly elections, the RJD bagged 80 seats, JD-U got 71 seats, BJP 53, Congress 27, LJP 2, and others 12 seats. The JD-U, however, was part of the MGB with the RJD and the Congress, in 2015. Nitish Kumar, who became the CM after the MGB’s victory, switched sides two years later and became CM with the BJP’s support.

In 2020, the NDA comprised the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two smaller parties, the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). The Grand Alliance comprises the RJD, the Congress, and the three Left parties, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India Marxist Leninist (Liberation).

The high-voltage campaign saw tens of thousands of people attending poll rallies and meetings across political parties throwing to the wind all COVID-19 norms. The ruling NDA was led by two heavyweights — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar while RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav led the Opposition’s charge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned in Bihar