Bihar Election Result 2020 | Counting begin at 8 am: Here is all you need to know

Bihar election results are set to be declared today on November 10. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am for all 243 seats in Bihar Assembly. Most exit polls have given a clear edge to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan (MGB), while the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar is trailing.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election.

Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade-and-half.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here's a quick roundup of exit poll predictions

Of the 243 assembly constituencies, the most keenly watched will be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where grand alliance's chief minister candidate Tejashvi Yadav is seeking re-election.

Raghopur has been in the past represented by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi -- both former chief ministers.

Tejaswi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district.

The political fate of nearly a score of ministers will also be decided. Prominent among them are Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad).

The Bihar election voting held in three phases, the first phase took place on October 28 that covered 71 assembly constituencies. The second-phase voting on November 3 that covered 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 which covered 78 assembly seats.

Here is a roundup of major exit polls prediction (majority mark is 122):

Today’s Chanakya: MGB (169-191), NDA (44-56)Times Now-CVoter: MGB (120), NDA (116)Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat: MGB (118-138), NDA (91-117)

India Today-Axis My India: MGB (139-161), NDA (69-91)