Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar election |Oppn dithers, RJD yet to respond to Left's list of probable seats

According to senior CPI (ML) leaders, RJD's approach to the alliance proposal has not gone down well with the Left leadership.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has gone ahead with the poll campaign and seat-sharing talks for the assembly elections but the Opposition camp is still undecided on tie-ups.

According to a report by The Indian Express, while the Left parties in Bihar want the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to move ahead with alliance talks and have handed the party a list of seats they want to contest, the RJD is yet to respond.

According to senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), RJD's approach to the alliance has not gone down well with the party leadership.

"The people want to see a broad and united Opposition to take on the NDA in Bihar. But it is unfortunate that there has been no progress towards forging the alliance" CPI(ML) general secretary Dipanker Bhattacharya said.

The Lok Sabha election had showed that opposition unity was not be possible without the three Left parties, he said.

"We have submitted our list of probable seats. We had three rounds of meetings. But there is no response from the RJD," party’s state secretary Kunal was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Other than CPI (ML), Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are the other two left parties in the state.

"We told the RJD how we supported the Lalu Prasad government in 1990. We also reminded them about the CPI winning 26 seats in 1995 assembly polls. We have given our list to the RJD and our talks are satisfactory so far," CPI state secretary Ramnaresh Pandey said.

Sources told the newspaper that while the CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) have given RJD a list of 17, 16 and 53 seats, respectively, Lalu Prasad’s party may not conceded more than 15-17 seats to the Left.
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

