Bihar election 2020: This festival of democracy has a musical edge

In India, elections are often known as a festival of democracy -- and the Bihar Assembly election is the biggest such democratic exercise in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that in mind, restrictions have been placed and rules have been charted as the Janata Dal (United) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar looks to retain his position for another term along with his ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The first phase of the three phase elections is scheduled to be held on October 28 and, as expected, things are heating up.
One of the ways in which political parties in recent years have kicked off their campaigns is by releasing songs. That effectively ensures that this festival of democracy does not go without any music.
The Bihar assembly polls might be an exception in other respects, but it's not one in this regard. Ahead of the first phase, almost all the parties have released their own tunes, complete with sleekly edited, pacey videos.
Here are some of the songs released by various political parties in recent days:JD(U):
A JD(U)-Nitish Kumar rendition of the popular Kadam kadam badhaye jaa tune, the ruling party has released a song that seeks to capture the mood of the people of Bihar after five years of the Kumar regime.
कदम कदम बढ़ावा हो
विकास गीत गावा हो
नीतीश जी के सपना के
बिहार तू बनावा हो
सड़कों और पुलों के बिछे जाल में बेहतर बिहार के भविष्य की चमक दिखती है#तरक्की_दिखती_है#BiharNirmanpic.twitter.com/co7O15lhV0— Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) September 15, 2020
RJD:
In line with the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance's announcement that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi would be the Chief Ministerial face, the RJD song is a catchy tune that seeks to display Tejashwi's appeal and influence in various sections of the society, mixed with fast-paced visuals of the RJD scion's public rallies and tours.
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने लाँच किया कैंपेन सॉंग।
इस बार तेजस्वी तय है। इस बार तेजस्वी तय है। pic.twitter.com/ozldbXSa9b
— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 12, 2020
Congress:
In its theme song, Congress asks Nitish Kumar Kya kiye ho? (What have you done?). This one, a rap, has a bleaker edge than some of the other tunes out there.
पूछत बा बिहार, बोलो नीतीश कुमार,
15 साल के राज में #का_किये_हो,
शिक्षा ना स्वास्थ्य, बढ़ते बेरोजगार,
अहंकार में चूर, सिर्फ ज़ख्म दिये हो। pic.twitter.com/MRwMCzdlzm
— INCBihar (@INCBihar) October 15, 2020
BJP:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has come up with a theme song that is a response to Bihar mein ka ba (what's up with Bihar), a popular song being used by the Opposition to attack the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation.“Our song is just a reply to the opposition parties and not any individual person," chief of the BJP IT cell Manan Krishnan told news agency IANS.
जे पूछत रहलs कि का बा, ओकरा के लउकत बा- बिहार में 'ई' बा #बिहार_में_ई_बा pic.twitter.com/70FgQvlClE
— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) October 13, 2020