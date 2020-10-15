Bihar election 2020: This festival of democracy has a musical edge

In India, elections are often known as a festival of democracy -- and the Bihar Assembly election is the biggest such democratic exercise in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, restrictions have been placed and rules have been charted as the Janata Dal (United) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar looks to retain his position for another term along with his ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The first phase of the three phase elections is scheduled to be held on October 28 and, as expected, things are heating up.

One of the ways in which political parties in recent years have kicked off their campaigns is by releasing songs. That effectively ensures that this festival of democracy does not go without any music.

The Bihar assembly polls might be an exception in other respects, but it's not one in this regard. Ahead of the first phase, almost all the parties have released their own tunes, complete with sleekly edited, pacey videos.

Here are some of the songs released by various political parties in recent days:



राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने लाँच किया कैंपेन सॉंग।

इस बार तेजस्वी तय है। इस बार तेजस्वी तय है। pic.twitter.com/ozldbXSa9b

— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 12, 2020