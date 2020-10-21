Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav throws fresh challenge to Nitish Kumar, says “Chief Ministerial Debate” tradition should start from Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 21 dared Nitish Kumar to a debate on one of the achievements of the Bihar chief minister. Yadav said that a “Chief Ministerial Debate” tradition should start from Bihar to allow people to choose a leader with a scientific and technical mind who would take the poll-bound state to new heights



आदरणीय नीतीश जी अपनी किसी एक उपलब्धि पर हमसे खुली बहस करे।

लोकतंत्र की जननी बिहार से Chief Ministerial डिबेट की परंपरा शुरू होनी चाहिए। जनता को डिबेट सुन ऐसा CM चुनना चाहिए जो ऊर्जावान, वैज्ञानिक व तार्किक सोच, नई नीति और नई दिशा के साथ नया बिहार बनाने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित हो। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 21, 2020

“Honourable Nitishji should debate with me on any one of his achievements,” Yadav said in a tweet on October 21, exactly a week before the first phase of Bihar elections.

Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the ‘Grand Alliance’- the RJD, Congress and the Left parties contesting against the ruling NDA alliance of Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), BJP and other parties.

“We should start the tradition of Chief Ministerial debate from Bihar because democracy was established for the first time here,” Yadav said.

The dare comes two days after Tejashwi, the 3o-year-old Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly challenged Nitish Kumar for an open debate. Yadav had on Monday said that the CM could choose any time and place to debate with him on the issue of development.

"I urge Nitish Kumar to debate with me any of his achievements in the last 15 years," he had said.

Tejashwi, who has been targeting the Nitish Kumar government over issues of unemployment and migration, has been witnessing an exponential increase in the footfall in his recent rallies despite the Coronavirus-induced health protocols in place. RJD said he has been drawing crowds between 7,000 and 8,000 or at places even more than that. Tejashwi is addressing at least 12 meetings today.

While Nitish Kumar has not responded to the challenge yet, union minister Nityanand Rai, who is the former president of BJP’s Bihar unit had said he was ready to debate Tejashwi anywhere on any issue of development. Rai said Nitish Kumar, the NDA's chief ministerial candidate had no time for debate as he was busy in the election campaign.

Bihar is going to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 to elect a new 243-member assembly. The counting will be held on November 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is starting his Bihar campaign by addressing his first rally on October 23.