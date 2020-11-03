Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi wraps up Bihar campaigning with two rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his Bihar campaigning by addressing two election rallies in Forbesganj and Saharsa on Tuesday.

In all, the Prime Minister addressed 12 rallies across the state starting with the first one in Sasaram on October 23.

Forbesganj is in Seemanchal region, a bastion of Muslims while Saharsa is in Kosi, a Yadav stronghold. Both the regions will be voting in the third and the last phase of elections on November 7.

The Prime Minister’s last two rallies were held on a day when the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, considered the most crucial among the three phases, was underway in 94 seats across 17 districts.

Over 32 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm, poll official said. In the first phase of polls held on October 28, a voter turnout of 55.68 percent was recorded.

During his election rallies, the Prime Minister highlighted Centre’s schemes, achievements if Nitish Kumar government besides reminding voters of the “jungle raj”, referring to the 15-year-long Lalu-Rabri rule in the state.

The PM urged people to vote for NDA again to ensure that the state witnesses insisting how Bihar had left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy under Nitish Kumar. He also invoked construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is a section of people that doesn't want you to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' or 'Jai Shri Ram.' All of them have now come together and are seeking votes from the people of Bihar. There's a need to give a befitting reply to such people in Bihar elections,” he said addressing his last rally in Saharsa today. He also made an appeal to the people of the country to prefer local products during the upcoming festival season.

The PM also asserted that trends of the first phase of assembly elections, and the second that was under way, suggested that voters of Bihar had rejected "double yuvraaj", an expression he has coined for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

"In Bihar, rangbaazi (rowdyism) and rangdaari (extortion) are losing and vikas (development) and kanoon kaa raaj (rule of law) is winning, parivarvaad (dynasty rule) is being defeated by janatantra (democracy)," he said

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with the Janata Dal (United) and other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

“Lawlessness, extortion losing while development and rule of law winning in Bihar,” the PM said in an earlier rally in Araria district’s Forbesganj region.

Modi also trained guns at the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of having always made false promises of poverty eradication, farm loan waiver and one rank-one pension for retired servicemen.

"This is the reason why the party is now left with less than 100 MPs in both Houses of Parliament combined. In states like UP and Bihar they have been relegated to the third, fourth or fifth position and are piggybacking other parties for survival," he said.

In the second phase, as many as 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,463 candidates including RJD leader and opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav (Raghaopur), his brother Tej Pratap Yadav (Hasanpur), four ministers in Nitish Kumar government, among others.

The third and the final phase of elections will be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

