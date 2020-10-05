Bihar Election 2020: Congress likely to finalise first list of candidates today

The Congress is set to finalise the first list of its candidates for the Bihar assembly poll on October 5. The party's central election committee is likely to meet virtually. The Congress Screening Committee on Bihar met on October 4 and discussed the names of probable candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The meeting of the screening panel, headed by Avinash Pande, was attended by Congress in-charge for Bihar affairs Shakti Sinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and CLP leader Sadanand Singh among others.

The Congress is expected to finalise its first list of candidates at a meeting of the party’s central election committee (CEC), as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on October 3 announced a seat-sharing formula for the assembly polls. Congress is set to field candidates on 70 of 243 seats. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the Opposition's Chief Ministerial face and his party will contest 144 seats.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), which from the other constituents of the Grand Alliance, have been offered six, four and 19 seats respectively.

The BJP central election committee also met on October 4 to deliberate over the Bihar assembly polls and finalise the party's candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and other top party leaders attended the meeting.

In a setback to the ruling dispensation, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on October 4 walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and announced that it would fight JD(U) candidates in the elections.

LJP president Chirag Paswan chaired the party's parliamentary board meeting in which a decision was taken to not fight the assembly election under Kumar's leadership of the NDA in the state.

Meanwhile, Arjuna awardee shooter Shreyasi Singh joined the BJP. Singh, the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijaya Singh and former Member of Parliament (MP) Putul Singh, had won a gold medal in shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. She joined the saffron party in the presence of senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

As many as 71 constituencies will head for polls in the first phase on October 28. This will be followed by voting in 94 constituencies in the second phase on November 3 and across 78 seats in the final phase on November 7.

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.