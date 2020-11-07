172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bihar-election-2020-55-22-voter-turnout-in-bihar-polls-phase-3-figure-may-go-up-as-voting-winds-up-ec-6085571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar Election 2020 | 55.22% voter turnout in phase-3 polls, figure may go up as voting winds up: EC

Polling was held in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of the state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Over 55 percent voter turnout was registered in phase three of the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday with the Election Commission noting that the figures are likely to go up later in the evening.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is in charge of Bihar, told reporters in the evening that 55.22 percent turnout has been registered.

He said the figures are likely to increase later tonight with the voting process nearing conclusion.

Casting of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines were installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order, officials said.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

