Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Choudhary resigns amid corruption charges

Days after taking the oath, Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Choudhary resigned from the post on November 19, news agency ANI has reported.

The development comes after backlash from the Opposition within the state against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appointing Choudhary, a Janata Dal (United) leader, as the minister despite corruption charges against him.

Choudhary was also suspended from the party over the issue in 2017. The suspension had come after an FIR was registered against him over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

The FIR was registered against him in February that year on the basis of a report by the then VC over some anomalies in the appointment of assistant professors and junior scientists.

After his appointment as the education minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said Choudhary, a first-time minister, faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code including cheating and dishonestly (section 420), and criminal conspiracy (120B).

"Has Chief Minister Nitish Kumar awarded Mewalal Choudhary for corruption and given him the freedom to loot?" he asked in a tweet.

Congress MLC and AICC media panelist Prem Chandra Mishra also tweeted against Choudhary.

"By making somebody like Mewalal Choudhary the Education Minister, Chief Minister @NitishKumar himself has tarnished his image and hurt his political reputation," Mishra tweeted with the hashtag 'Sack Mewalal' in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)