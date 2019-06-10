App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar Congress passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

The decision to pass a unanimous resolution was taken at a meeting convened by the state Congress to review the Lok Sabha poll outcome.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) passed a unanimous resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president.

The decision to pass a unanimous resolution was taken at a meeting convened by the state Congress to review the Lok Sabha poll outcome.

"The meeting unanimously passed a resolution requesting All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president," Bihar Congress' media department chairman H K Verma said.

Close

Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief in the May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee after the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle. The CWC had rejected his offer but the leader is firm on quitting the post.

Verma said the BPCC meeting was attended by state party chief Madan Mohan Jha, and other senior leaders.

One of the main reasons behind the defeat of the Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress was a part, is lack of coordination among the grassroot level workers of the constituents of the grouping, he said.

There was communication among the top level of the grand alliance, the Congress leader said.

The BPCC held meetings with district presidents and the legislature party to find out the reasons behind the poll debacle, he said.

The review meeting will be also held at Pradesh Congress working committee level and divisional level.

A report will be submitted to the party high command after holding review meetings at all levels, Verma said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 08:08 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.