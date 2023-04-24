 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, gets go-ahead for all opposition party meet

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

The meetings come within 12 days of Kumar holding talks with Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge – in New Delhi.

Credits: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday jetted across the country for a flurry of meetings  with his Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, as well as Samajwadi party chieftain Akhilesh Yadav in the capital of Uttar Pradesh – in a bid to rekindle JPs `total revolution by cobbling together a coalition of opposition parties.

The meetings come within 12 days of Kumar holding talks with Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge – in New Delhi and signals emanating from Monday meetings indicate that both the regional satraps are now willing to give up their apathy towards the grand old party and agree to a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2024 elections.

Banerjee who held a nearly hour-long meeting with Kumar accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, mooted the idea of an all-opposition party meet in Bihar to commemorate socialist leader Jayprakash Narayan (JP)s `total revolution movement launched some 49 years ago, which would give out a message of opposition unity. I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next, she said after emerging from the meeting at her state secretariat – Nabanna.

The feisty TMC supremo added that the first meeting would be gharoa (informal) and issues like common manifesto etc., could come later.