Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 122
MGB : 108

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020: When will results be declared? Late night, says Election Commission

The Election Commision also informed that counting is currently taking place at 55 locations across the state as opposed to 38 locations during the 2015 Assembly polls.

Moneycontrol News

Counting of votes for Bihar election 2020 is currently underway with the NDA leading at the moment. However, the results are not expected before late night. The Election Commission (EC), in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon said, more than 1 crore votes had been counted out of over 4 crores that were cast.

"Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," EC said while addressing the media.

The EC also informed that counting is currently taking place at 55 locations across the state as opposed to 38 locations during the 2015 Assembly polls. On an average, 35 rounds are over, the EC said.

"We have close to 63 percent increase in polling booths this time. More polling booths were added due to COVID-19 precautions," the EC said, adding that there are over 1.06 lakh polling booths this time around.

Follow Moneycontrol's Bihar Election 2020 LIVE coverage here.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas had said that around 4.10 crore votes were cast in the election.

"In some Assembly Constituencies (ACs) there are fewer polling stations, counting will conclude in 24-25 rounds. But we also have some ACs, where there will be 50-51 rounds. On average, we'll have 30-35 rounds of counting per AC," Srinivas said.

 
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

