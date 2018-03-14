App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 14, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar bypolls: BJP ahead in Araria and Bhabhua, RJD in Jehanabad

After two rounds of counting, Pradeep Kumar Singh of the saffron party was leading by 2,321 votes in the Araria seat, EC officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP is leading in the Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua Assembly constituency, while the RJD was leading in the Jehanabad Assembly seat in Bihar bypolls.

Rinky Rani Pandey of the BJP was leading by 2,729 votes in the Bhabua Assembly constituency.

RJD's Suday Yadav was leading by around 1,200 votes in the Jehanabad Assembly seat, according to the early trends.

The polling was held in March 11.

#Bihar bypolls #BJP #India #Politics #RJD

