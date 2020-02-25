Bihar Assembly passes resolution to not implement NRC in the state

The Bihar Assembly, on February 25, passed a resolution against implementation of the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Assembly also reportedly passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form with an amendment, news agency ANI has reported.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — whose Janata Dal (United) is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — had reiterated his opposition to "additional clauses" inserted in the NPR forms and said that the state government has written to the Centre urging that these be dropped.

Replying to a debate on an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, among others, Kumar told the Assembly that there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like places of birth of parents.

Reading out the text of the letter to the Centre, Kumar said it has also been proposed by the Bihar government that "transgenders" be included in the gender column.

An opponent of the NRC, Kumar, however, disapproved of "hauva (bogey)" of the NRC being raised by the opposition despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's categorical statement that a countrywide implementation was not on the anvil.

Both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have said that there has been no discussion on a nation-wide NRC.