Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 | Ensure polls don't turn into 'super-spreader event': Opposition to EC

Opposition parties in Bihar have written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) urging the poll body to ensure that voters that the upcoming assembly polls do not become a "super spreader event" amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Urging the EC to ensure "substantial public participation and level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls", the joint letter pointed out that a low voter turnout would have a damaging impact on democracy, while a good turnout could end up increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in Bihar.

Highlighting the possibility of an election turning into a “super spreader” event that can lead to an “alarming exponential surge” in coronavirus cases, the opposition parties urged the EC to rethink how free and fair elections can be conducted amid a pandemic.

The letter signed by the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPI, CPI(M), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), also pointed out that given the COVID-19 situation in the state, the number of coronavirus cases being reported may be far more than the actual numbers.



Opposition parties including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and Loktantrik Janata Dal write to Chief Election Commissioner, ECI appealing to ensure 'substantial public participation & level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls'. pic.twitter.com/nwww8DjyYy

It read: “It is safe to assume that there are many more infected people who are either asymptomatic or have not yet been tested in the state, making their public movement a risk for others around them. It is also projected that infections would cross a million in Bihar by the tentative election schedules in October-November.”

The opposition parties also raised other pertinent questions such as how the EC will ensure proper social distancing in voting queues in a state that is densely populated with 7.5 crore voters.

Commenting on the plan to scrap traditional election campaign methods and emphasising on a virtual campaign instead, the parties pointed out that only 34 percent of people in India own smartphones.

The joint letter said, "it would be a travesty of unpardonable proportion" to allow an election campaign that is exclusionary in design and limited in reach.