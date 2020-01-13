Bihar Assembly Election | RJD hopes to 'rectify' seat-sharing mistakes made during 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Report

Having failed to win a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is hoping to “rectify” its seat-sharing mistakes ahead of Legislative Assembly election in Bihar this year.

According to a report by ThePrint, RJD feels that that it made a mistake by conceding too many seats to its alliance partners, including the Congress, during the general election.

The party conceded 21 out of the total 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar.

A former minister aware of the move told ThePrint that “most candidates fielded by alliance partners were unworthy, who could not offer any resistance to the NDA candidates”.

“If we repeat the same mistake in the assembly polls we are likely to face a revolt from within the party as RJD already has strong candidates in most of the assembly seats,” the person added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The former minister added that RJD would not contest fewer than 150 of the 243 Assembly seats this time.

In 2015, when the party contested the state election in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), it fought from 101 constituencies. JD(U) also contested 101 seats. Its ally, Congress, contested 41.

The party is also keen on all allies and potential partners, accepting former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the leader of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the state.