English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Bihar: Agnipath protests trigger fresh friction between allies BJP, JD (U)

    Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Bihar’s BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was vandalised by ’Agnipath’ protesters, criticised the state government, alleging that its effort was ”inadequate” to stop violent protests in the state.

    PTI
    June 19, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)


    The protests against the Centre’s ’Agnipath’ scheme that envisages recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, triggered a fresh war of words between the two ruling allies – the BJP and the JD(U) – with the former holding the Nitish Kumar government responsible for its ”inability to stop attacks” on the residences of saffron party leaders.


    Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Bihar’s BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was vandalised by ’Agnipath’ protesters, criticised the state government, alleging that its effort was ”inadequate” to stop violent protests in the state.


    He held Nitish Kumar-led coalition government responsible for what he termed as targeted attacks on BJP leaders in the state. ”When protestors attacked my house in Bettiah district on Friday, we called the fire brigade…they said fire tenders would come only if the local administration allows it,” a visibly upset Jaiswal told reporters.


    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi’s house and several BJP offices were also vandalised by the protesters on June 17. The state BJP chief said targeting people at the behest of the administration and torching offices of a particular party with police as mute spectators are unacceptable.


    ”We are part of the ruling alliance, but something like this has not happened anywhere in the country. It is happening only in Bihar. As a leader of the BJP, I condemn this incident and if this is not stopped, it won’t be good for anyone,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories


    Reacting to Jaiswal’s comment, JD(U)’s national chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said, "The central government took a decision. There are protests in other states too. Young people are concerned about their future, so they came out to protest. Of course violence is not the way. We can’t accept violence. But the BJP should also listen to what is worrying these young people and their concerns. Instead, the BJP is blaming the administration,” Ranjan said in a video.

    ”What has the administration got to do with all this? A frustrated BJP is blaming the administration over its inability to contain the anger of the agitators. Protests against this scheme are taking place in several BJP-ruled states also. Why is Jaiswal not talking about the inaction of security forces in BJP-ruled states ?” asked Singh.

    PTI
    Tags: #Agnipath #Bihar #BJP #central government #Nitish Kumar #protests
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 12:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.