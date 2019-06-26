Bihar AES crisis 'unfortunate', have to fight it together: PM Modi during Rajya Sabha address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26, said that the deaths in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) are "unfortunate and a matter of shame for us". He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, in the Rajya Sabha.

"We have to take this seriously. I am in constant touch with the state government and I am sure we will collectively come out of this crisis soon," PM Modi said during his over-an-hour long speech in the Upper House.

"The need of the hour is to strengthen Ayushman Bharat. We want our poor to get the best quality and affordable medical treatment," PM Modi added.

The prime minister said that what happened in Bihar was "sad", especially considering this is "happening in the 21st Century". He assured the House that the government has pressed resources to fight the epidemic.

"We have to fight this together," PM Modi said.

More than 150 children have died due to the crisis in Bihar since June 1, according to reports.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) had on June 24 pulled up the Bihar government and said that it is a matter of "grave concern". The apex court also directed the Centre and the Bihar government to file their response on medical care facilities there within a week.

Symptoms of AES include high fever, convulsions and extremely low blood sugar levels. Among the factors said to trigger the syndrome are malnutrition.

There were more than 44,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths from encephalitis in India between 2008 and 2014, said a 2017 study published in The Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

Researchers said the patients often report acute onset of fever and altered consciousness, with a rapidly deteriorating clinical course, leading to death within hours.

Litchis grown in Muzaffarpur -- India's largest litchi cultivation region -- are said to contain a toxin which can cause a drop in blood sugar levels if consumed by a malnourished child.