Big question on BJP's claims of 'Acche Din': H D Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said there is a big question on the ruling BJP’s claims of ”Acche Din” (good days), as he referred to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’ statement expressing concern over ’rising income inequality’ and unemployment in the country.

The former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, said the statement by a top leader of RSS, which is the ideological parent-organisation of the ruling party, holds mirror to the present condition in the country.

”BJP’s mother-root, RSS’ general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s statement that economic inequality, poverty and unemployment are very dangerous holds mirror to the present condition in India. Now, there are big questions on the claims of Acche Din,” Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that one doesn’t require expertise to say who have flourished, who have lost everything in the last seven years of BJP rule, he said Hosabale himself has said that 20 crore people are below povertyline and four crore youth unemployed.

Hosabale on Sunday expressed concern over alleged rising income inequality and unemployment, asserting that poverty is posing as a ”demon-like challenge in front of us.” He, however, has said several steps have been taken in the last few years to address this challenge.

Pointing out that malnutrition is rampant across the country and there is no drinking water in a number of villages, Kumaraswamy said, ”When this is the truth, why is there fear to introspect ’Acche Din’? Hosable has spoken the truth of what surveys also say.”

”Acche Din” is the ruling BJP’s slogan which has been used by the J P Nadda-led party and its leaders since the time the party came to power in 2014.

Warning not to be surprised if increasing economic inequality leads to ”bigger rage”, Kumaraswamy said the country getting caught in the web of corporate world’ is not a good sign.

”People’s frustration and impatience is increasing day by day. It is time the BJP woke up,” added the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.