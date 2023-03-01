 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big 4 political parties mop up 50% of donation through electoral bonds

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

More than half of the income of four national political parties in 2021-22 was from donations through electoral bonds, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

The BJP topped the list with Rs 1,033.70 crore donation as electoral bonds, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) received Rs 528.143 crore. The Indian National Congress received Rs 236.0995 crore and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received Rs 14.00 crore.

Together, the four national parties collected Rs 1,811.9425 crore through electoral bonds, the election watchdog said in its statement after analysing the data.

“Four national parties, including the BJP, AITC, INC and the NCP, collected 55.09 percent of their total income from donations through electoral bonds for financial year 2021-22,” ADR confirmed.