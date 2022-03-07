Biennial elections to be held on March 31 to 13 Rajya Sabha seats

(Representative image: PTI)

The Election Commission of India on March 7 announced that the elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31.

"The term of office of 13 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from six states is due to expire on their retirement in April 2022," the Election Commission said in a statement.

The seats are spread across six states with five in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam and one seat each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Nagaland.

According to the poll panel, the retiring members are Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora from Assam, Anand Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, AK Antony, MV Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K from Kerala, KG Kenye from Nagaland, Jharna Das (Baidya) from Tripura, Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo from Punjab.

The Commission said that out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab, three are to be filled by holding one election and other two through another election, as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles.

The term of office of the members to be elected to the Council of States from Punjab shall be subject to the decision of the Supreme Court in SLP(C) No. 17123/2015 (Election Commission of India Vs Devesh Chandra Thakur and Others), it said.

The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections, it said in a statement.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election, it said.