 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Biden’s m​issteps on secret papers create a self-inflicted crisis

Bloomberg
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

President’s aides say they’ve gone by the book on records drip of incomplete information suggests attempt at cover-up.

US President Joe Biden

The latest discovery of classified material at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, highlights the long-term political and legal risk to the president from a rapidly unfolding investigation that could yield further damaging revelations.
Disclosure after disclosure this week about sensitive papers at Biden’s office and private residence embarrassed and undermined the president, his attorneys and spokespeople, who have argued that they’re handling it by the book. While they’ve claimed they took appropriate precautions, promptly informed the government and arranged the return of materials, they say they must weigh disclosures to the public against legal considerations.

But the decision to wait more than two months, until after midterm elections, to disclose the initial discovery of classified documents has fanned criticism of the president’s commitment to transparency that’s only grown as Biden and his team stumbled through the subsequent week.

Statements by the president, his lawyers, and his spokespeople that omitted key details — including information later revealed in news reports or subsequent statements — only intensified the impression that the White House has something to hide. And the steady stream of revelations knocked Republican dysfunction on Capitol Hill out of the headlines while also offering a lifeline to former President Donald Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his own handling of classified documents.

The president’s messaging difficulties are likely to replicate and grow as newly appointed special counsel Robert Hur begins investigating the circumstances that led to classified documents being found at Biden’s home and a former office. Republicans are certain to seize on any impropriety on the part of Biden or his aides, in an effort both to embarrass the president and to shield Trump, who is being investigated for refusing to return a far greater number of classified documents to the government.

Trump, Clinton Parallels
The White House’s best bet is that its cautious and conservative approach will ultimately be vindicated. The president’s attorneys say they will fully cooperate with the special counsel inquiry, and they expect Biden to be exonerated for what they describe as innocent mistakes that were appropriately handled.

But the risk is that the case spirals in unforeseen directions, or that additional revelations provide Republicans enough ammunition to sustain a consistent political attack. Special counsel investigations in the past — including the probe into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia — have often overtaken a presidency. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server — a controversy Democrats now mock with the phrase “but her emails” — may have cost her the presidency.