Bhushan Desai, son of Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant, joins Eknath Shinde camp

Bhushan Desai, son of veteran Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Subhash Desai, joined the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on March 13.

His joining comes ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. He joined the Shinde camp in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Bhushan reportedly runs a company, which manufactures and promotes packaged drinking water. His father, Subhash Desai, who served as minister for industries and mining during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in Maharashtra is considered as close confidant of Thackeray family.

After joining Shinde camp, Bhushan said, “I felt progressive work is being done by the party and joined it. To me, it is not a washing machine. I was already involved in many social works in the state. I want to work and not hoping for any post.”

Earlier on his joining, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had said Bhushan Desai was not associated Uddhav's faction. He said, "Subhash Desai is our big leader. We follow his guidance and his son was not with us. Whoever wants to go to the washing machine should go."

Karnataka a powerhouse of development, says PM Modi Eknath Shinde said the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance should have been forged in 2019 for the welfare of the people in Maharashtra. “Now BJP-Shiv Sena are doing constructive work and many people are coming forward to join us. Bhushan has joined party today because he knows me very well and aware of my work ethics. We want to take forward the principles and ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Eknath Shinde. Shinde said Bhushan Desai too will be given responsibility in the party. He also added that the number of people joining his camp is increasing because of developmental works being carried out in Maharashtra. On February 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it, which was associated with Balasaheb Thackeray’s party.

Moneycontrol News