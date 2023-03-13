 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhushan Desai, son of Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant, joins Eknath Shinde camp

Mar 13, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

His joining comes ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. He joined the Shinde camp in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Bhushan reportedly runs a company, which manufactures and promotes packaged drinking water. His father, Subhash Desai, who served as minister for industries and mining during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in Maharashtra is considered as close confidant of Thackeray family.

After joining Shinde camp, Bhushan said, “I felt progressive work is being done by the party and joined it. To me, it is not a washing machine. I was already involved in many social works in the state. I want to work and not hoping for any post.”