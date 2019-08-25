App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Hindustan Times

Bhupinder Hooda's committee undemocratic: Haryana Congress chief Tanwar

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had formed a 36-member committee to decide the faction's course of action in the state

Hindustan Times @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar stated formation of a 38-member committee by former chief minister as undemocratic.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday had formed a 38-member committee led by former minister HS Chatha to decide the course of action in the state.

While addressing a press briefing in Rohtak, Tanwar said only the committees approved by the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi would be allowed to work in the state.

Close

Also read — Explained | Bhupinder Hooda's manoeuvres: What it means for Congress and its impact on Haryana Assembly polls

related news

"Nobody else has the right to form a committee, except the party's high command. I read in newspapers today that a senior leader has formed a committee, which is undemocratic. The party high command is much aware about the state's political spectrum," he said.

Tanwar termed Hooda's manifesto a classic example of indiscipline.

"Our high command will form different committees for screening, coordination and manifesto in the next few days. The manifesto will be released by the senior party leaders. We are asking the people to give their suggestions so that they can be made part of the manifesto," he said.

Also read: Opinion | Hooda’s impending exit and Congress’ hara-kiri in Haryana

ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370: SUPPORTS PARTY'S STAND

Tanwar has backed the party's stand over scrapping of Article 370.

"I am backing our party's stand over Article 370. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not appropriate and that is why the government is not allowing opposition leaders to visit the union territories," he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 25, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Ashok Tanwar #Bhupinder Singh Hooda #Congress #Current Affairs #Haryana #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.