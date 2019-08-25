Bhupinder Hooda's committee undemocratic: Haryana Congress chief Tanwar

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar stated formation of a 38-member committee by former chief minister as undemocratic.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday had formed a 38-member committee led by former minister HS Chatha to decide the course of action in the state.

While addressing a press briefing in Rohtak, Tanwar said only the committees approved by the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi would be allowed to work in the state.

Also read — Explained | Bhupinder Hooda's manoeuvres: What it means for Congress and its impact on Haryana Assembly polls

"Nobody else has the right to form a committee, except the party's high command. I read in newspapers today that a senior leader has formed a committee, which is undemocratic. The party high command is much aware about the state's political spectrum," he said.

Tanwar termed Hooda's manifesto a classic example of indiscipline.

"Our high command will form different committees for screening, coordination and manifesto in the next few days. The manifesto will be released by the senior party leaders. We are asking the people to give their suggestions so that they can be made part of the manifesto," he said.

Also read: Opinion | Hooda’s impending exit and Congress’ hara-kiri in Haryana

ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370: SUPPORTS PARTY'S STAND

Tanwar has backed the party's stand over scrapping of Article 370.