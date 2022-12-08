 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM, his oath-taking ceremony on December 12 to be attended by PM: C R Paatil

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend his swearing-in ceremony, BJP's state unit president C R Paatil said on Thursday while addressing a press conference.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which looks set to register a landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly polls with a record number of seats, on Thursday said Bhupendra Patel would continue as the Chief Minister of the state and his oath-taking ceremony would take place on December 12.

The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term and is likely to break previous records by winning the highest number of seats in any assembly election in the state.

The trends available after five rounds of counting showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month.

"Bhupendra Patel will continue as the state chief minister and his oath-taking ceremony would take place on December 12," Paatil said.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for trying to "demean" the people of Gujarat with "dole politics", Paatil said, "The AAP never thought about Gujarati asmita and was never able to connect with the psyche of the people of Gujarat."