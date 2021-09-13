MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Gujarat Chief Minister

The Patidar face who is a first-time MLA became the 17th CM of Gujarat as he succeeded Vijay Rupani days after his sudden resignation from the post.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Guj CM (Image: ANI)

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Guj CM (Image: ANI)

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the new Gujarat Chief Minister on September 13.

The Patidar face who is a first-time MLA became the 17th CM of Gujarat as he succeeded Vijay Rupani as the next chief minister, two days after his sudden resignation from the post.

Patel, 59, was unanimously elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader on September 12 and was sworn in as Gujarat’s new Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a low-key ceremony held in Gandhinagar.

Governor Devvrat had invited Patel to take oath at 2:20 pm.

Notably, the new Gujarat CM had met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on September 12 to stake a claim to the top post in the state.

Close

Related stories

According to a PTI report, as decided by the party, only Patel has taken the oath today. His council of ministers will be taking their oath of office over the next few days after their names are finalised.

At Sunday's legislature party meeting, the proposal to elect Patel the legislative party leader was moved by Vijay Rupani, whose resignation as CM on September 11, 15 months ahead of the assembly polls, surprised many political observers.

Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the COVID-19 pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister -- his second stint as CM - in December 2017 and had completed five years in office on August 7, 2021.

With Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

Patidars are a dominant caste in Gujarat with sizeable control over electoral votes. They dominate the political economy with a stronghold on education, realty, and cooperative sectors. Patel's elevation (the first from the Patidar sub-group to become CM) is key to BJP's plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community, which some political observers feel, has drifted away from the party.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bhupendra Patel #Gujarat
first published: Sep 13, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.