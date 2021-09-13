Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Gujarat Chief Minister

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Guj CM (Image: ANI)

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the new Gujarat Chief Minister on September 13.

The Patidar face who is a first-time MLA became the 17th CM of Gujarat as he succeeded Vijay Rupani as the next chief minister, two days after his sudden resignation from the post.

Patel, 59, was unanimously elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader on September 12 and was sworn in as Gujarat’s new Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a low-key ceremony held in Gandhinagar.

Governor Devvrat had invited Patel to take oath at 2:20 pm.

Notably, the new Gujarat CM had met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on September 12 to stake a claim to the top post in the state.

According to a PTI report, as decided by the party, only Patel has taken the oath today. His council of ministers will be taking their oath of office over the next few days after their names are finalised.

At Sunday's legislature party meeting, the proposal to elect Patel the legislative party leader was moved by Vijay Rupani, whose resignation as CM on September 11, 15 months ahead of the assembly polls, surprised many political observers.

Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the COVID-19 pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister -- his second stint as CM - in December 2017 and had completed five years in office on August 7, 2021.

With Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

Patidars are a dominant caste in Gujarat with sizeable control over electoral votes. They dominate the political economy with a stronghold on education, realty, and cooperative sectors. Patel's elevation (the first from the Patidar sub-group to become CM) is key to BJP's plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community, which some political observers feel, has drifted away from the party.