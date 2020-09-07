Bhopal's 'good luck' that I was elected to Lok Sabha from there, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, known for often making controversial statements, has given the opposition something to frown upon yet again.

Referring to the much-hyped contest for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat during the general election in 2019, when she defeated Congress veteran Digvijay Singh in her electoral debut, Thakur said that the entire country was keenly interested in the election.

"It was Bhopal's good luck that I was elected to the Lok Sabha from here, she said at a felicitation event organised by a right-wing organisation at her residence in the Bhopal. She added that Bhopal had become the centre the nation's attention during the election last year.

The firebrand sadhvi had defeated Singh by more than 3.6 lakh votes. Singh, who often takes on his political opponents, is yet to respond to the BJP MP's remarks.

However, other members of the opposition party have objected to her statement. Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said, "With her contentious remarks, she has remained a source of embarrassment for Bhopal. If she shows her ego by saying that it was the city's good luck that she was elected, it is highly unfortunate."

Clarifying Thakur's stand, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sharma said, "She meant that despite high drama on part of her opponent Digvijaya Singh, the people had chosen her so that a candidate with intentions of service could be elected. Most of her statements are directed at Digvijaya Singh."

The Congress has persistently accused Thakur of inaction as a public representative. Yadav said that the MP did not even visit those affected by the floods in Bhopal.