App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhima-Koregaon violence: BJP will pay heavy price in 2019 if Bhide is not arrested, warn Dalit groups

Maharashtra is scheduled to go for parliamentary and assembly elections in 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Angered by the government’s reluctance to arrest Sambhaji Bhide, who allegedly instigated violence in Bhima-Koregaon earlier this year, Dalits have warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be ready to face the outcome in the 2019 elections, said a Hindustan Times report.

On January 1, an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which the British Army comprising Dalits defeated upper-caste Peshwas, was marred by incidents of stone pelting and vandalism.

Dalit groups congregated near the battle memorial were attacked by a mob, which was allegedly instigated by Shiv Pratisthan chief Sambhaji Bhide. The Pune rural police had also registered an FIR against Bhide, but he has not been arrested yet, suggested the report. This has angered the Dalit groups, who are blaming the government for not arresting Bhide and have said the BJP would pay a heavy price in the 2019 elections.

In a meeting organised by the People’s Republican Party chief Jogendra Kawade near the Bhima-Koregaon memorial, he warned the BJP that after losing four states (BJP lost Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana recently), the party should now take corrective steps by arresting Bhide or it would face the wrath of the Dalits, the report stated.

related news

Maharashtra is scheduled to go for parliamentary and assembly elections in 2019.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who is the head of BJP’s alliance partner Republican Party of India (RPI) also asked the government to arrest Bhide.

Several Dalit outfits have decided to display their show of strength once again on New Year’s Day.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 01:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.