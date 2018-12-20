Bhima-Koregaon violence: BJP will pay heavy price in 2019 if Bhide is not arrested, warn Dalit groups

Angered by the government’s reluctance to arrest Sambhaji Bhide, who allegedly instigated violence in Bhima-Koregaon earlier this year, Dalits have warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be ready to face the outcome in the 2019 elections, said a Hindustan Times report.

On January 1, an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which the British Army comprising Dalits defeated upper-caste Peshwas, was marred by incidents of stone pelting and vandalism.

Dalit groups congregated near the battle memorial were attacked by a mob, which was allegedly instigated by Shiv Pratisthan chief Sambhaji Bhide. The Pune rural police had also registered an FIR against Bhide, but he has not been arrested yet, suggested the report. This has angered the Dalit groups, who are blaming the government for not arresting Bhide and have said the BJP would pay a heavy price in the 2019 elections.

In a meeting organised by the People’s Republican Party chief Jogendra Kawade near the Bhima-Koregaon memorial, he warned the BJP that after losing four states (BJP lost Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana recently), the party should now take corrective steps by arresting Bhide or it would face the wrath of the Dalits, the report stated.

Maharashtra is scheduled to go for parliamentary and assembly elections in 2019.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who is the head of BJP’s alliance partner Republican Party of India (RPI) also asked the government to arrest Bhide.

Several Dalit outfits have decided to display their show of strength once again on New Year’s Day.