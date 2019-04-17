App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhim Army chief's U turn: Won't fight PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi, wants Dalit vote intact to defeat BJP

Chandrashekhar's remarks comes a few days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Maywati termed him a BJP agent and accused him of dividing dalit votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nearly a month after announcing that he would contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on April 17 rescinded his decision, saying his outfit will support the SP-BSP alliance and the Dalit vote should remain intact to defeat the BJP.

Chandrashekhar's remarks comes a few days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Maywati termed him a BJP agent and accused him of dividing dalit votes.

The Dalit group's founder also said the Bhim Army will support the SP-BSP alliance if it fields Satish Chandra Mishra, Mayawati's general secretary and Brahmin face of the BSP, from the Varanasi seat.

Earlier, the Bhim Army chief had accused Mishra of misleading Mayawati and conspiring against the Dalit group.

related news

"I have decided not to contest from Varanasi because I do not want that my decision should strengthen the BJP or Modi in anyway. We all want to defeat the BJP," he said.

Chandrashekhar had earlier told PTI that he won't contest from the seat if his candidature "strengthened" Modi.

On Mayawati's criticism of him, he said, "Our own people are calling us agents of the BJP, but I still want her to become prime minister."

At an event to mark BR Ambedkar Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow on April 14, he had said that the Bhim Army and not Mayawati was the "real well-wisher" of Dalits.

Chandrashekhar said that if the SP-BSP alliance fielded Mishra from Varanasi, they will also be able to get some upper caste votes.

He had earlier attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav "for giving promotion to officers who inflicted atrocities on dalits".

"His (Akhilesh) father says in Parliament that he wants Modi to become prime minister again. They are agents of the BJP, not me.

"They call me an agent for questioning them. Yes, I am an agent of B R Ambedkar... If my own people were not in my way, I would have shown you (Akhilesh) that if we can vote you to power, we can pull you down too,” he had said.

Chandrashekhar had announced at a rally in the national capital last month that he would contest against Modi from Varanasi and had welcomed support of all parties, including the Congress, to take on the BJP.

He had also sought the support of the SP and the BSP for his candidature, saying the dalit group would back their alliance in other seats.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance is yet to declare its candidate against Modi in Varanasi.

The Chandrashekhar-led group shot to limelight during the May 2017 clashes between Dalits and upper caste Thakurs in Saharanpur.

Chandrashekhar was arrested after the clashes. Though he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested him under the stringent National Security Act.

He was released in September 2018 after 16 months in jail.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

AAP, Congress Talks in Final Stage as Sonepat Seat Last Hurdle in Alli ...

Bhim Army Chief's U-turn: Won't Fight Modi in Varanasi to Keep Dalit V ...

Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?

Just 4 Years After Its Foundation, Digital Sukoon Has Won The Best Dig ...

Akhilesh Takes a Jibe at Yogi, Asks Voters to Beware of ‘Thokidar’ ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderaba ...

After Clean Sweep in 2014, Mahagathbandhan Surge May Trip the BJP in U ...

Volkswagen to Open 10 Business Centres, Target Corporate Fleet Busines ...

Facing Frenemy BJP, Stakes Highest for Naveen Patnaik in Round 2 Tomor ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.