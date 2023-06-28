English
    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Deoband

    He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

    PTI
    June 28, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST
    Chandra Shekhar Aazad

    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday, police said.

    He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

    "The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.  Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 28, 2023 06:53 pm