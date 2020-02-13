App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:43 AM IST

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad calls for Bharat Bandh on February 23

He urged MPs and MLAs of all parties belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and OBCs to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also quota is not a fundamental right.

"The people have chosen them and they should talk about the issue. If they do not raise the issue, we will even gherao their residences," he told reporters.

Aazad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.

On Tuesday, Aazad had approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict on reservation.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:29 am

tags #Bharat Bandh #Bhim Army #Chandra Shekhar Aazad #India #Politics

