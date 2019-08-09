Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee fitting recognition for his service to nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee is a fitting recognition for his service to the nation. Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.



Dear @CitiznMukherjee, It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation. Close pic.twitter.com/R6YNVDtjPF

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2019

"Thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed ... It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation," Modi tweeted.