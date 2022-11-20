Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23 morning, a state party functionary said on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also told reporters in Maharashtra on Sunday that the yatra will take a break on November 21 and 22 in the western state and proceed to Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

The party had earlier said the yatra would proceed to MP on Sunday and take a night halt in Burhanpur.

As per the Congress's earlier schedule, the yatra's rest day was Monday.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on Monday for the election campaign there.

As per the available schedule now, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will start in Madhya Pradesh on November 23 morning after entering from neighbouring Maharashtra," MP Congress Committee (MPCC) media department chairman KK Mishra told PTI.

The yatra will start from Bodarli village of Burhanpur district at 6 am on November 23, he said. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Rajiv Singh said the yatra will reach Burhanpur city on November 23 evening and enter neighbouring Khandwa district on November 24. Earlier, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress J P Agrawal had on November 6 informed that the foot march was scheduled to enter the state's Burhanpur district on November 20 and proceed to other districts on November 22 after a day's rest. The foot march, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over nearly 150 days. PTI ADU ARU GK GK

PTI

READ MORE