Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter J&K on January 20 and concludes on January 30: Congress leader Rajni Patil

Jan 04, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on January 20 and will conclude in Srinagar summer capital on January 30, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MP and party in-charge J and K Rajni Patil said the Congress is focused on making the Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme being undertaken in independent India.

The Congress has put its heart, mind and soul in it, she added.

Patil, accompanied by J-K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K G A Mir and party senior leader Tariq Hamid Karra, visited Lakhanpur to review the measures being undertaken for the Yatra.

"Rahul ji will arrive here on January 20 and will conclude his journey on January 30, " Patil told reporters in Kathua.

She said the team had come to finalise the venue and review arrangements for the Yatra.