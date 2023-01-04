Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter J&K on January 20 and concludes on January 30: Congress leader Rajni Patil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on January 20 and will conclude in Srinagar summer capital on January 30, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MP and party in-charge J and K Rajni Patil said the Congress is focused on making the Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme being undertaken in independent India.

The Congress has put its heart, mind and soul in it, she added.

Patil, accompanied by J-K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K G A Mir and party senior leader Tariq Hamid Karra, visited Lakhanpur to review the measures being undertaken for the Yatra.

"Rahul ji will arrive here on January 20 and will conclude his journey on January 30, " Patil told reporters in Kathua.

She said the team had come to finalise the venue and review arrangements for the Yatra.

On terror attacks in Rajouri, she said the government has totally failed on the security front.

Patil said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was initiated by the Congress to bring together the entire nation and to strengthen it.

"The yatra stands as a turning point in the history of India and is the biggest mass conduct programme after independence. Everyone is excited and spirited to be a part of it," she said.

She said the Yatra is aimed to bring the people on the ground to raise their voices against issues that cause division in the country.

Patil said the BJP targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear indication that it is a big success and troubling the saffron party very much.

"Why should we be worried, let them criticise," she added.