Bharat Jodo Yatra to be in Punjab for 8-9 days next month: State Congress chief

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told reporters that he has discussed the preparations for the yatra with party leaders and workers.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will begin its Punjab leg next month, will be in the state for eight to nine days before entering Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress' state unit said on Saturday.

The dates for the Punjab leg of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir march are being finalised, according to party sources.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari and completed 100 days on Friday, has traversed eight states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Warring said the yatra is not only of the Congress party, but was meant for all those who love the country's Constitution and those who stood against "polarisation and British policy of divide and rule".

"It is a yatra for those youths who are unemployed, against inflation and price rise of essential commodities, and for the brotherhood and amity of all communities, including Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians," he said.