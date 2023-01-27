English
    Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily due to security concerns

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    The Bharat Jodo march led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped on Friday near Qazigund, the gateway to the valley, after Congress alleged breach of security and mismanagement of crowd by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

    AICC incharge Rajni Patil tweeted that JK administration "failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi.

    "Security lapses indicate unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration," Patil said.

    Gandhi, after reaching Qazigund, started to walk towards Vessu in South Kashmir as per the plan but the Congress workers suddenly found that the outer cordon, which was to be managed by Jammu and Kashmir police, had disappeared, Congress leaders alleged.