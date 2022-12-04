 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Rajasthan this evening; party workers to accord grand welcome

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi and his fellow yatris will be given a grand reception at Chanwli Chauraha, approximately 40-km from Jhalawar city, in the traditional Rajasthani culture when they enter the state from the Hindi-heartland state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter Congress-ruled Rajasthan Sunday evening amid excitement among party workers and a well-coordinated attempt to paper over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Gandhi and his fellow yatris will be given a grand reception at Chanwli Chauraha, approximately 40-km from Jhalawar city, in the traditional Rajasthani culture when they enter the state from the Hindi-heartland state of Madhya Pradesh.

Chanwli is the last village sharing border with Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district.

Local villagers have already swelled up at the venue. They have rolled out green carpet, set up a stage, and arranged drums and DJ systems to give their leader and his companions on the 3570-km yatra a grand welcome. A large number of party workers carrying party flags have reached the venue.

Roads leading to the venue are lined on both sides with welcome hoardings, and banners of Chief Minister Gehot and his former deputy Pilot. Posters of local leaders have also been put up.

The administration has made tight security arrangements with police personnel from different areas pulled in to cover the entire venue.