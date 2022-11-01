English
    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity

    Radhika Vemula walked with Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Rohith Vemula is and will remain the symbol of his struggle against social discrimination and injustice, as he was joined in the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the mother of the Dalit student who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment.

    Radhika Vemula walked with Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

    "Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.

    In a tweet in Hindi after meeting Vemula's mother, Gandhi said, "Rohith Vemula is and will remain a symbol of my struggle against social discrimination and injustice." By meeting Rohith's mother, the steps towards the goal of the journey gained new courage as well as the mind got peace, the former Congress chief said.

    The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016 triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

    Gandhi had joined the student protests over the suicide of Vemula.
