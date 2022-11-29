 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sanwer on 7th day in MP; Digvijaya Singh, other Cong leaders accompany Rahul Gandhi

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

State Congress women functionaries Noori Khan and Archana Jaiswal were also seen matching steps with Gandhi while interacting with him during the foot march.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Sanwer town in Indore district on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

The yatra will stop for the morning break in Ninora village at around 10 am.

Gandhi will pay a visit to a Jain religious place near Ninora in the afternoon before proceeding to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

He will also address a public meeting in Ujjain in the evening.