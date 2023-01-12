Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Doraha

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed Thursday morning from Doraha here as part of its Punjab leg, with scores of locals joining it.

The Punjab leg of the foot march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MPs Amar Singh, Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MLA Gurkirat Kotli, Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon and several other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.

Many party workers were seen carrying the national flag during the foot march.

On Wednesday before the start of the Punjab leg of the yatra, Gandhi had paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Congress MP on Wednesday had also interacted with senior ex-servicemen and a panel of Punjabi historians, economists, sociologists and agricultural experts.

According to the schedule of the Punjab leg of the yatra, the march will pass through Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian. A rally will be held at Pathankot on January 19 before the yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

PTI

