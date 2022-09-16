English
    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kollam district in Kerala

    Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary in charge of Organisation, K C Venugopal, senior Congress leaders, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, RSP leader N K Premachandran among others were seen walking besides Gandhi.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Accompanied by hundreds of party workers and senior party leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his party's Bharat Jodo yatra, a 150-day-long foot march, after a day's rest from Polayathodu in Kollam district of Kerala.

    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi will interact with the chase workers, entrepreneurs, and the party allies during the halt of the yatra at Neendakara in the district.

    "After a day of well-earned rest, #BharatJodoYatra resumed from Kollam today at 6:45 am. Itll cover 13 km this morning and halt at Neendakara on the seashore. Interactions with cashew workers, cashew entrepreneurs, trade union and leaders of RSP & Forward Block in the afternoon," Ramesh tweeted.

    The foot march was launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will cover 12 states and two Union territories. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, would traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

    The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23. The foot march will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 09:04 am
