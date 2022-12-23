 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kherli Lala on last day of Haryana leg in first phase

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Senior Congress leaders from the state have been part of the foot march that entered Nuh in Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase.

Braving the morning chill, among those who walked along with Gandhi were former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja.

The yatra will pass through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and Gopal Garden, during the day.

After entering Nuh on Wednesday, Gandhi had targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and labourers, another ideology benefits only a select few.

The former Congress chief had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.