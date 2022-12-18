 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa after day's break

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

The yatra resumed from Kalakho here around 8 AM. Several people lined up since early morning to greet the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from here on Sunday after a day's break with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief.

The yatra resumed from Kalakho here around 8 AM. Several people lined up since early morning to greet the yatra.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar on Monday.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states  Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days Friday.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.