Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Indore in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen helping wheelchair-bound man

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

People from different sections of society including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

The man said he told Gandhi that the country now needs a change.

After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning.

The yatra passed through the suburban area of Rau and reached Indore. A red carpet was rolled out to welcome when the march reached Rau.

Indore Commissioner of Police H C Mishra said 1,400 personnel have been deployed in the city to provide security to the yatra and barricades have been put up at various places.