    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to wind up Karnataka leg, enter Telangana

    According to Congress office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Yermarus to make a final exit from Karnataka and enter Telangana via that state's Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.

    During his journey in Telangana, the former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district. Gandhi had started his padayatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on September 30 via Gundlupet.

    According to the Wayanad MP, the objective of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is to unite the country against "divisive forces" that are "spreading hatred" in the country.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Karnataka #Telangana
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 08:16 am
