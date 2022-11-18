 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeds to Shegaon in its last leg in Maharashtra; Rahul Gandhi to address rally

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

The yatra began at 6 am from a Zilla Parishad school at Kupta in Balapur. It will reach Shegaon during its morning break, where the Congress leader will visit the famous Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj temple. Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi in the morning session of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress resumed from Balapur in Akola district on the 12th day of its Maharashtra leg on Friday morning and is heading towards Shegaon in Buldhana district, where Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally.

Rahul Gandhi waved at the crowds gathered along the route to greet him early morning and also interacted with them.

A public meeting will be addressed by Gandhi at Shegaon in the evening. The Congress has planned a show of strength at the rally with party workers from all over the state coming to attend it, its leaders said.

Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded last week.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district after it began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It has so far covered Nanded, Hingoli, Washim and Akola districts in Maharashtra.