Bharat Jodo Yatra not possible in bulletproof car: Rahul Gandhi on security lapse scuffle

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

While the Congress party is blaming Delhi Police for the security lapse, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is claiming that Gandhi himself broke the protocol.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not possible in a bullet-proof car, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said amid the reports of security breach during the Delhi leg of his nation-wide foot march.

"The government wants me to do the Bharat Jodo yatra in a bulletproof car. How can I do that? This is a foot march," Gandhi said.

 

"All CRPF men know, what is supposed to be done for my security. It's a march and cannot take bulletproof car. The government wants to make a case against me that I breach security," Gandhi said.

"The way I am making ground, it will be difficult for BJP to win the elections. I consider RSS and BJP as my guru, because they keep reminding me what should not be done," the senior Congress leader added.